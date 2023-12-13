Tylan Wallace is the AFC special teams player of the week

The Ravens turned to Tylan Wallace because of an injury last Sunday and it wound up paying off with a win.

Wallace took over as the team's punt returner after Devin Duvernay left with a back injury and he came through for the team in overtime. After the Ravens defense forced the Rams to bring on their punt team, Wallace took the kick back 76 yards for a touchdown.

The score gave the Ravens a 37-31 win and has them leading the race for the top seed in the AFC playoffs heading into Week 15.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Wallace has been named the AFC special teams player of the week.