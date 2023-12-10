Tylan Wallace 76-yard punt return for TD gives Ravens 37-31 OT win over Rams

Tylan Wallace was not supposed to be returning punts for the Ravens on Sunday.

But Devin Duvernay had to exit the game with a back injury. So Wallace got an opportunity to return a punt in overtime.

He cashed in on the opportunity, taking Los Angeles’ punt in overtime 76 yards for a touchdown, giving Baltimore a 37-31 victory.

The Rams and Ravens had gone back and forth all day, with two scores in the last 90 seconds sending the game to overtime.

Zay Flowers caught a 21-yard touchdown and a successful two-point conversion to give Baltimore a 31-28 lead with 1:16 left in the contest.

But the Rams responded well, getting in position to throw passes into the end zone to try and win the game in regulation. The club ended up settling for a Lucas Havrisik 36-yard field goal to tie the game and send it into overtime.

Los Angeles and Baltimore both forced a three-and-out in overtime. But Wallace made sure the Rams’ punt was the last play of the game.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson finished 24-of-43 for 316 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He was also Baltimore’s leading rusher with 70 yards on 11 carries.

Odell Beckham Jr. caught four passes for 97 yards with a touchdown against his old team. Flowers had six receptions for 60 yards with a TD. Tight end Isaiah Likely also had a 54-yard touchdown, finishing with five catches for 83 yards.

On the other side, quarterback Matthew Stafford performed well, completing 23-of-41 passes for 294 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Cooper Kupp caught eight passes for 115 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Rookie tight end Davis Allen also caught the first touchdown of his career, finishing with four receptions for 50 yards. Kyren Williams finished with 25 carries for 114 yards.

Overall, Baltimore finished with 449 total yards and 23 first downs, going 4-of-12 on third down. Los Angeles had 410 yards, 24 first downs, and was 6-of-16 on third down.

With the victory to move to 10-3, the Ravens appear to be in the driver's seat for the AFC’s No. 1 overall seed. Baltimore will be on the road to face the Jaguars next Sunday night.

The Rams' loss breaks their three-game winning streak and puts the club at 6-7. Los Angeles will be at home to face the Commanders in Week 15.