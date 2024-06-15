Tyjae Spears spends his 23rd birthday ‘Building Legends’ at 1st youth football camp

PONCHATOULA, La. — Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears spent his 23rd birthday with area youth at Ponchatoula High School for his first ‘Building Legends Youth Football Camp.’

Registration opened at 8 a.m. but people were waiting outside the gates of The Swamp around 7:45 a.m. to see and learn from the former Ponchatoula and Tulane Star.

“Growing up, I just wish I had those like people that I can look up to and, you know, even call on, and have an encounter with growing up. You don’t see that often around here. So I just try to be the best I can be to the people that are still in a situation like that I came from,” said Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears.

150 campers ranging from 6 years old to 16 years old were in attendance for the inaugural camp.

“It’s amazing, to feel the love just previous years and also like this special day today. I’m holding this and it’s also my birthday. So they showed me a lot of love on my birthday. So it is real cool to see it,” added Spears.

The camp coaching staff and guests featured several local football standouts as well as fellow Tennessee Titans’ teammates Jha’Quan Jackson and Garret Wallow.

Spears also presented the 150 campers with a $150 gift card to City Gear as a surprise gift at the conclusion of today’s camp.

You can catch Tyjae Spears in action Sunday, August 25th at the Caesars Superdome when the Tennessee Titans face the New Orleans Saints in the preseason.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

