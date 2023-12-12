Tygers on top of Richland County Girls Basketball Power poll, lone remaining undefeated team

MANSFIELD – They’re back.

After two weeks away, the Mansfield Senior Tygers regained the top spot in the Richland County Girls Basketball Power Poll. As the only undefeated team left in Richland County, the Tygers have a solid lead but there is still plenty of season left.

Let’s take a look at how this week’s poll shook out.

10. Lucas (0-3)

The Cubs showed their youth in a 49-15 loss to East Knox last week. Lucas is playing four freshmen, three sophomores and a junior this season so there are going to be some growing pains. While they battle some injuries, the Cubs need to just stick together and keep growing. Bigger and better things are ahead and they start on Thursday at home against Crestline.

9. Crestview (1-3)

The Cougars saw a dip in offensive production last week with losses to Colonel Crawford (42-7) and South Central (38-26) to go 0-2 since the last power poll. Like Lucas, Crestview is undergoing a bit of a youth movement with four freshmen, two sophomores and five juniors on the roster with just one senior. And like Lucas, they just need to stick together and build. They travel to Western Reserve on Tuesday and host Monroeville on Thursday in two key Firelands Conference matchups.

8. Madison (1-2)

The Rams played just once since the last power poll falling to Mansfield Senior 50-31. Maddie Berry had a nice game individually with 14 points against the Ohio Cardinal Conference championship favorites so that was a nice performance against the top-ranked team in Richland County. The Rams will look to get back in the win column on Thursday at home against Mount Vernon and Saturday at Lexington in two key OCC games.

7. Lexington (1-4)

Lady Lex handed head coach Gabby Stover her first career victory by beating Mount Vernon 44-37 which put Lex in the win column. Makaree Chapman had a nice game with 24 points, six rebounds and 10 steals as she has made her presence felt since moving in. The week started with a 56-49 loss to Willard in yet another single-digit loss. Chapman had 21 and Cora Palmer added 13 in the loss. Chapman also added nine rebounds and seven steals as she is doing a lot of everything for Lady Lex. She will look to make some more noise in Richland County as she leads her team into Mansfield Senior on Thursday and at home against Madison on Saturday.

Mansfield Senior's Kyeona Myers has the Tygers at No. 1 in the Richland County Girls Basketball Power Poll.

6. Mansfield Christian (2-1)

The Flames ran into a buzz saw in their only game since the last power poll falling to Loudonville 84-18. The young Flames struggled against the likely Mid-Buckeye Conference champs going 2-for-12 from the free throw line and not making a single 3-pointer. Sophomore Zy Davis had a nice game with seven points. The Flames will look to get past that one and back into the win column at South Central on Thursday and at home against Crestline on Saturday.

5. Plymouth (3-2)

The Big Red went 1-1 since the last power poll and, through five games, have a winning record. After a narrow 54-49 loss to South Central when Jaylin Branham and Kendyll Tolbert had 15 points apiece, the Big Red got over the hump and beat Monroeville in overtime 41-38. Tolbert had 14, Branham had 12 and Addison Slone added 11 to help the Big Red come from behind and beat the Eagles in an absolute thriller. It was the kind of win that could ignite something as they travel to Firelands Conference favorite New London on Saturday.

4. Ontario (3-2)

The Warriors had a great week last week picking up two wins to pull them to 3-2 on the season. First, they knocked off Tiffin Columbian 42-23 behind a balanced effort. Ka’Mashya Shaw had 10 points while Paradise Jeru added nine and Katie Pollack added eight. Then, the Warriors earned an MOAC win over Galion 64-23 as Taylor Counts had her best game of the season with 23 points. Jeru and Shaw added eight apiece. They will face a tough test this week with a trip to Pleasant on Thursday and a home game against Marion Harding on Saturday. The momentum is there to turn in a solid winning streak.

3. Shelby (5-1)

Last week’s No. 1 drops a pair of spots this week as the Whippets come in at No. 3. They started the week with a 53-40 loss to Bellevue on a cold shooting night. Eve Schwemley played well with 18 points, five steals, three rebounds and two assists while Sophia Long had 10 points and Charlie Niese added nine. Shelby put that loss behind them to stay unbeaten in the MOAC with a 56-21 win over Highland as Mallary Gundrum and Schwemley had 13 points apiece. The Whippets host River Valley on Thursday in a big game for their only contest this week.

Clear Fork's Brinley Barnett has the Colts at No. 2 in the Richland County Girls Basketball Power Poll.

2. Clear Fork (6-1)

The Colts come in at No. 2 this week after going 1-1 since the last power poll. After falling to Mansfield Senior 46-23 last week, the Colts responded nicely with a 51-42 win over Pleasant, a team that shared the MOAC title last season. Annika Labaki found her shooting stroke with 14 points while Kylie Belcher had 11 points and Brinley Barnett added 10 for a well-balanced attack. Despite the 23-point loss to Mansfield Senior, the Colts still have a feature in their cap with a win over Bellevue that kept them from sliding any further in the standings this week. They have no time to rest with a trip to Marion Harding on Thursday.

1. Mansfield Senior (4-0)

And we have a new No. 1. The Mansfield Senior Tygers are the lone remaining undefeated team in Richland County and earned two very nice wins last week to give themselves quite the lead in the power poll. They beat Clear Fork 46-23 behind one of the best all-around performances of the season as Kyeona Myers had 18 points to knock off the No. 2 team in this week’s poll. Then, the Tygers beat Madison 50-31 as Kiersten Bradley shot the lights out going 6-for-7 from three with 18 points for the game. Mansfield Senior has a firm grip on first place and a couple of key matchups coming this week at Perkins on Tuesday, at home against Lexington on Thursday and another home OCC game with Mount Vernon on Saturday.

