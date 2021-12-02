Tyger Campbell introduces “4’s up” to UCLA legend Bill Walton in cheerful interview

Pac-12 Networks' Ted Robinson and Bill Walton speak with student-athlete Tyger Campbell following No. 5 UCLA men's basketball 73-61 victory over Colorado on Wednesday, Dec. 1 in Los Angeles. Campbell finishes with his fourth career 20-plus point game after scoring 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field, including 4-of-7 from three, against the Buffs. UCLA improves to 7-1 overall and 1-0 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.