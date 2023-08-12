Tycen Anderson just made Bengals safety roster battle interesting

The safety battle for the Cincinnati Bengals this summer seemed like a foregone conclusion.

When the proverbial dust settled, it would be Dax Hill in one spot with Nick Scott or even rookie Jordan Battle taking reps at the other and/or starring in three-safety packages.

But Tycen Anderson had something to say about all that.

During Friday night’s preseason loss to the Green Bay Packers, Anderson jumped in front of one pass, intercepted it and took it back for a touchdown. He added another interception later in the contest.

It was a dramatic reminder that Anderson, a fifth-rounder in 2022, boasted massive upside of his own out of Toledo.

Unfortunately, Anderson just couldn’t overcome injuries as a rookie.

“Last year was just crazy,” said Anderson said after the game, per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “I didn’t want to be behind because I didn’t take advantage of those times I wasn’t playing or practicing. I wanted to take advantage of every moment in the building. Studying plays, meeting with the DBs, trying to make myself better.”

Anderson always had the physical tools. He was a big hitter with 4.36 speed. So to know he spent his rookie season from the sidelines soaking up everything he could is nice. Even better is seeing him making the right reads to put himself in position to make big plays.

Maybe Anderson doesn’t ultimately win a starting spot, but this is exactly the type of start that puts him well on that path.

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire