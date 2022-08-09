Tyasha Harris with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty
Tyasha Harris (Dallas Wings) with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty, 08/08/2022
Notre Dame coming to the 'Shoe on Sept. 3 is now officially a big game based on both teams' Coaches Poll rankings. #GoBucks
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said on Sunday that November’s midterm elections will determine how successful President Biden will be as a candidate in 2024. During a joint appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” alongside Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), moderator Dana Bash asked Blumenthal if Biden is the best candidate for the Democrats in 2024.…
Shortly after an aggressive run by Saquon Barkley during practice, New York Giants players and coaches erupted into a massive brawl.
According to NFL reporter Benjamin Allbright, the Panthers are seeking out a trade of QB Sam Darnold.
Olympic gymnastics champ Suni Lee flipped head-over-heels as she threw the first pitch at the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays game.
Sydney McLaughlin ran another historic 400m hurdles time in what she said was her last race of the track and field season.
Cole Beasley speaks on his departure from the #Bills & how much he appreciates #BillsMafia still:
Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai appears to choose Sean Marks and Steve Nash over Kevin Durant after their meeting.
The former OU quarterback and longtime assistant coach resigned after reading aloud words "that had nothing to do with football" during a meeting.
Hunt wants a new contract or a trade. Breaking it all down including the timing, his production in Cleveland and much much more:
Gary Player has become embroiled in an extraordinary feud with his estranged son, accusing him of selling the nine-time major winner's golfing memorabilia without permission.
Chris Mullin rocked a gold chain and helped the Warriors unveil their new set of "Classic Edition" jerseys.
Here's a look at the full list of the top 125 players on the Tour's final eligibility list who are headed to the playoffs.
Tsai has moved all offseason to take more control of the Nets culture.
Leandro Lo, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion, reportedly was shot dead in Brazil, which triggered reactions throughout combat sports.
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai might have to choose between superstar Kevin Durant or coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks.
The #Chiefs had former NFL QB Michael Vick out at training camp on Sunday. Here is what Andy Reid had to say about Vick's visit to St. Joe:
Channing Crowder continues to drag Russell Wilson’s name.
As a PGA Tour winner who then went on to spend 20 years as PGA Tour Commissioner, Deane Beman has seen it all in pro golf.