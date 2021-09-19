Ty Thompson takes the field as Oregon Ducks backup QB vs. Stony Brook

It’s not often that you look at the announcement of a backup quarterback and see it as a major decision. But for the Oregon Ducks, it feels pretty massive.

So when it was true freshman Ty Thompson that trotted onto the field as the QB2 against Stony Brook, people took notice. Heading into Saturday’s game, we were unaware which freshman QB for the Ducks would be getting snaps following Anthony Brown.

For many Oregon fans, this anointment of Thompson is going to be very well received. A large contingent was hoping that Thompson would get the starting position over Anthony Brown ahead of the season, and several were still calling for No. 17 after Brown’s showing in Week 1 against Fresno State. However, the things that AB has done on the field since Week 1 absolutely warrant him staying in that QB1 role going forward.

Regardless, there is nothing wrong with being excited to see what Thompson can do. As the highest quarterback recruit in Oregon history, many fans believe that he is the future at the position for the Ducks, and it will be exciting to get a sneak preview of his abilities against the Seawolves.

Should he play well, though, don’t get too excited Duck fans. Consider the opponent, and also consider the fact that Anthony Brown is the team’s starting QB, and nothing that happens Saturday is likely to change that.

List