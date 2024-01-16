Ty Thompson’s roster is adding some highly-rated players at Tulane

The Tulane Green Wave has been seeing some great success over the past several years, and the fan base has been growing quickly.

An influx of fans came from the Pacific Northwest this offseason when former Oregon Ducks’ quarterback Ty Thompson announced his transfer to Tulane, giving a fan favorite a chance to show what he can do at long last.

It’s become pretty apparent that Tulane is doing a lot of work to build the roster around Thompson, making some major additions via the transfer portal. On Monday, the Green Wave got commitments from former USC WR Mario Williams, as well as former Alabama WR Shazz Preston.

Williams has 9 touchdowns over the last two seasons with USC. Preston was a 4-star recruit in the class of 2022, rated as the No. 56 player in the nation.

Tulane had a solid 2023 season, going 11-3 and 8-1 in the AAC. Assuming that Thompson — a former high-end 4-star recruit — can play to his expected ceiling, the Green Wave could be a very fun team to watch in the future.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire