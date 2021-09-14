Ty’Son Williams scores first career touchdown to give Ravens 7-0 lead

The Ravens don’t have J.K. Dobbins. They don’t have Gus Edwards. They don’t have Justice Hill.

They do have Ty'Son Williams.

Williams, who began training camp on the bubble, opened the season as a starter. He has taken advantage of his opportunity with injuries to the team’s top running backs.

Williams has given the Ravens a 7-0 lead over the Raiders with 1:47 remaining in the first quarter. He had his first snap, his first carry, his first yard and his first touchdown tonight.

He scored on a 35-yard run up the middle on fourth-and-one.

Williams has three carries for 41 yards and the score after a quarter of play.

