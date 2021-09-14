Ty’Son Williams scored TD on fourth-and-1 for Ravens

The Baltimore backfield has been decimated by season-ending injuries.

J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards are just the start of running backs the Ravens have lost.

They apparently have plenty of depth, however, in the stable.

The Ravens have been feeding Ty’Son Williams the football on Monday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

After Mark Andrews came up short of a first down, John Harbaugh decided to go for it on fourth-and-1.

The Raiders are prone to being weak on defense and they lived up to that billing as Williams burst through the line. He not only got the first down, but he also got a touchdown from 35 yards, the first of his NFL career.

A few more runs like that will keep veterans Latavius Murray and LeVeon Bell on the sidelines.

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound Williams played college football at North Carolina, South Carolina, and BYU.

He totaled 1,120 yards in college with a best of 471 in 2017 for the Gamecocks.