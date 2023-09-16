Ty Simpson replaces Tyler Buchner at quarterback for Alabama football vs. South Florida

Alabama football didn't let the Tyler Buchner experience last an entire half.

Late in the second quarter, Ty Simpson replaced Buchner, who had not helped Alabama score any points.

Buchner got his first start for the Crimson Tide on Saturday against South Florida after transferring from Notre Dame in the offseason. Buchner couldn't get much going offensively, completing only 5 of 14 passes for 34 yards with no scores.

Then Simpson entered right before halftime and helped Alabama get on the board with a Will Reichard field goal to tie the game at 3-3 with 1:58 left in the first half. Dallas Turner forced a fumble deep in USF territory, and Alabama turned that into three points.

By halftime, Simpson had gone 0-for-3 and had been sacked once for a seven-yard loss.

Jalen Milroe had been the starter at quarterback the first two games before he was benched for Buchner. Milroe contributed seven touchdowns to go with two interceptions, both of which came against Texas.

Simpson, Milroe, Buchner and freshman Dylan Lonergan all competed for the starting quarterback job throughout the summer. Saban never named a starter and still hasn't, frequently stressing that the competition will continue throughout the season.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

