Who is Ty Simpson? What to know about Alabama QB behind Tyler Buchner, Jalen Milroe

Alabama quarterback Tyler Buchner was pulled less than a half into his Week 3 start at South Florida on Saturday, opening the door for third-string QB Ty Simpson to step in and attempt to lead the Crimson Tide offense.

The decision comes after Jalen Milroe struggled to complete passes in a 34-24 loss to Texas in Week 2. Buchner, who was the first quarterback to come off the bench in the team's Week 1 win over Middle Tennessee, got the first chance to see how he could fare as the starter. Assuming his day is over, he finished the day vs. the Bulls completing 5 of 14 passes for 34 yards and leading five straight offensive drives that ended in punts.

LIVE: 33.5-point favorite, Alabama is tied with USF at the half.

Enter Simpson, who gets the next opportunity to show how he can lead the Crimson Tide offense. His start was equally inauspicious, as he opened with zero completions on three attempts after coming in for Buchner in the weather-delayed second quarter. He at least was able to get the Crimson Tide their first points on the day after a 30-yard field goal from kicker Will Reichard.

Here's what you need to know about Simpson:

Ty Simpson 247Sports recruiting rank

Simpson was the No. 3 quarterback and No. 2 player in the state of Tennessee in the 2022 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. A five-star player, he ranked 26th nationally among all high school players. He trailed only Clemson's Cade Klubnik and Texas A&M's Conner Weigman among players at his position.

Alabama roster, QB depth chart

Saban does not adhere to a typical season-long depth chart, and has shown a willingness to move players depending on how they perform both on and off the field. As it stands, Alabama's presumed quarterback depth chart after Week 1 of the season looked like this:

1. Jalen Milroe

2. Tyler Buchner

3. Ty Simpson

Milroe got the start in Weeks 1 and 2 of the season, but it's worth noting Buchner was the first player to come off the bench in the Crimson Tide's 56-7 win in Week 1 — not Simpson. Neither Buchner nor Simpson came off the bench in Alabama's Week 2 loss to the Longhorns, though Saban said after the game the team was constantly evaluating the position.

Reports surfaced Friday that Buchner would replace Milroe as starter in Week 3, though that lasted less than a half as he struggled to move Alabama's offense. Following that, Simpson came off the bench.

Ty Simpson high school

Simpson was named the 2021-22 Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year following a season in which he passed for 2,827 yards and 41 touchdowns to three interceptions that year. He also rushed 92 times for 862 yards and 11 touchdowns as Westview High School (Martin, Tennessee) won the 2A Tennessee state championship.

Ty Simpson stats

Simpson's player bio on Rolltide.com credits him with appearing in four games in 2022, a season in which he completed 4 of 5 passes for 35 yards. He completed only one pass (on one attempt) against Middle Tennessee in Week 1, also rushing twice for 12 yards and a touchdown.

