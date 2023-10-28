Ty’Ronn Larkin, Chase Miller wake up John Glenn in sectional semifinal win over Fairfield

WALKERTON —John Glenn senior wide receiver and cornerback Ty’Ronn Larkin has been playing this season with an injury that would have sidelined most football players.

Friday night, the 5-foot-10, 155-pound Larkin, who has a hairline fracture in his tibia, put a hurt on visiting Fairfield with a 78-yard kickoff return at the end of the first quarter and inspired John Glenn to a 25-8 Class 3A-Sectional 26 semifinal victory over Fairfield in a meeting of Falcons teams at John Hostrawser Field.

“The doctor said I would have limitations with it,” Larkin said of his injury, which resulted over time from his participation in football, basketball and track and field. “But he said I was able to play because it’s my decision. And I want to play.”

John Glenn's Ty'Ronn Larkin (14) gets past Fairfield's Blake Metzger (21) during the John Glenn vs. Fairfield sectional semifinal football game Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at John Glenn High School in Walkerton.

Opinion: There was no upsets Friday. That's OK, because it means next week should be fun

Larkin’s next game for coach John Barron’s 7-4 Glenn Falcons, who have won three straight games, will be next Friday at unbeaten Knox (11-0) in the sectional championship game. Knox, which advanced with a 15-13 home victory over previously unbeaten West Noble, and John Glenn will be meeting for the second time this season. Glenn lost 37-8 on Sept. 15 at Knox in the regular season.

Larkin’s kickoff return came shortly after coach Matt Thacker’s Falcons (6-5) had taken an 8-0 lead on a 13-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Brooks Custer to running back Blake Metzger and Metzger’s two-point conversion run with 1:18 remaining in the first quarter.

Then the speedy Larkin did his thing, taking the kickoff at his own 22 and following his blockers to freedom at midfield before outracing three Fairfield defenders to the end zone.

More important, the touchdown return woke up the Glenn Falcons, who couldn’t seem to get out of their own way early on. Larkin’s long-time football teammate, senior quarterback Chase Miller, gave Glenn the lead for good with his 73-yard touchdown run with 6:13 remaining before half and Larkin’s two-point run made it 14-8. Miller’s 35-yard field goal on the final play of the first half made it 17-8.

“I’ve played with Ty since fifth grade,” Miller said. “He’s always been my guy. You always have that one receiver who you know is your guy. That’s Ty. He’s a game-changer. On the kickoff, once I saw him hit that hole, I knew he was gone.”

John Glenn's Chase Miller (3) celebrates kicking a field goal during the John Glenn vs. Fairfield sectional semifinal football game Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at John Glenn High School in Walkerton.

Friday night football scores: See how your favorite team fared

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Miller, who also plays safety and is as fine a squib punter as you will find, finished 13 of 21 for 142 passing yards and one touchdown (a 19-yard TD pass to Mason Kobelt early in the third quarter). Larkin caught eight of the passes for 109 yards. Miller also led Glenn with 98 yards on nine carries while Kobelt had 69 yards on 12 carriers.

“Chase is a great athlete – I love that guy,” Larkin said. “He thinks like I do. Athletics are a big part of our lives.”

Slow start, fast finish

Barron gave his team a pep talk after their sluggish first quarter. His Falcons had minus 14 yards in total offense in the first 12 minutes.

“We were a little lackidasical,” Miller admitted. “We weren’t doing our jobs, and Coach told us what we needed to do. We always listen to him because he’s always right.”

Glenn was hurt with several bad snaps, including three that totaled 24 lost yards.

“When you get to this level, the kids sometimes play a little tight,” Barron said. “There was some miscommunication upfront, and Fairfield is a good football team — they were coming after us. We just have to keep believing in ourselves.”

For the game, Glenn totaled 287 yards in total offense while the defense allowed Fairfield’s option attack, led by Custer’s 72 rushing yards and 84 by Ethan Schmucker, to 224 yards on 48 carries.

“Our defense makes our program,” Barron said. “(Defensive coordinator) Tom Bendy does a great job scheming. He’s the best defensive coach I’ve been around.”

Fairfield's Disappointment

Thacker and his Falcons had no answer for Miller and Larkin, and it’s the reason why their season ended.

“Credit John Glenn — they have some darn good athletes,” Thacker said. “We had difficulty finding (No.) 14 (Larkin). He’s a heckuva player.

“Losing hurts,” Thacker continued. “When you put everything into it, the kids put everything into it and play their hearts out, it hurts. But these kids have grown up a lot. A lot of people would have thought they wouldn’t have won two games let alone six. This is a big step going forward.”

JOHN GLENN 25, FAIRFIELD 8

At John Hostrawser Field, Walkerton

Fairfield 8 0 0 0 — 8 Glenn 6 11 6 2 — 25

SCORING SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTER

F: Blake Metzger 13-yard pass from Brooks Custer at 1:18 (Metzger run)

JG: Ty’Ronn Larkin 78-yard kickoff return at 1:07 (run failed)

SECOND QUARTER

JG: Chase Miller 73-yard rush at 6:13 (Larkin run)

JG: FG Miller 35 yards at 0:00

THIRD QUARTER

JG: Mason Kobelt 19-yard pass from Miller at 9:53 (pass failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

JG: Safety, Caleb Spodnick tackles Brooks Custer in end zone for safety at 9:53

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Glenn wins Class 3A IHSAA Sectional semifinal; unbeaten Knox up next