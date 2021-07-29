Ty Nsekhe is the hope against a repeat OL performance by Cowboys in 2021

The Dallas Cowboys signed Ty Nsekhe in free agency to help with their depth along the offensive line. As an undrafted free agent who fought his way into the NFL after four years of playing in the Arena Football League, Nsekhe has bounced around with five teams but has managed to find a role as a valuable commodity for teams looking for a reliable tackle. Dallas will make Nsekhe’s sixth stop in his career.

With the Cowboys, Nsekhe will follow in the footsteps of Byron Bell, Cameron Fleming and Cameron Erving before him, as a veteran swing tackle.

Our player profile countdown continues with No. 79 Ty Nsekhe.

Background Detail

Jersey No: 79 Position: OT Age: 35 Height: 6-8 Weight: 325 pounds Hometown: Brooklyn, NY High School: Bowie Arlington, TX College: Texas State NFL Draft: Undrafted (Cowboys signed as a FA in March, 2021)

Pro Stats

2020 Stats Games Played: 15 Games Started: 0 Career Stats Games Played: 54 Games Started: 16

Player Profile

The Cowboys were ravaged by injuries last season and one of the worst hit groups was along the offensive line. Their top two tackles, Tyron Smith and La’el Collins, never lined up together and played a combined two games, both by Smith. These were two losses that were felt by the offense. The Cowboys were forced to start two undrafted free agents (Brandon Knight and Terence Steele) and a veteran underachiever (Erving) for most of the season, which didn’t turn out well. The result was the Cowboys covering themselves this off-season by signing Nsekhe as veteran swing tackle. Knight and Steele are still around to compete, but the Cowboys didn’t feel comfortable having them as the only two options heading into the new season. Nsekhe provides depth and has been a solid spot starter since he’s entered the league. If the Cowboys are hit by injuries again, Nsekhe provides an option at either tackle position. During his career, Nsekhe has started games at both left and right tackle, which is a bonus for a team that doesn’t want uncertainty offensive line for a second consecutive year. However, Nsekhe’s spot on the roster is only penciled in. Steele improved as his rookie season went on and the Cowboys drafted Josh Ball in the fourth round of this year’s draft, so Nsekhe will be in a training camp battle. Knight could also be a threat, but there are rumors about him seeing work inside, so Nsekhe may be facing a challenge from Steele and the rookie Ball for playing time. The Cowboys signed Nsekhe for his versatility and depth. The team also loves having a veteran option for a swing tackle and fits the bill perfectly. He’ll have competition to make Dallas’ roster, but Nsekhe feels like a safe, stable option for a team that covets experience on the offensive line.

