Ty Nsekhe agrees to terms with Browns

The Browns have agreed to terms with veteran offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe, his representation, Elite Loyalty Sports, announced. It is unclear whether it's to the active roster, or more likely, to the practice squad.

Browns right tackle Jack Conklin tore an ACL in Sunday's victory over the Bengals.

Nsekhe, 36, worked out for the Jets last month but has remained a free agent.

He has played right guard, left guard, left tackle and right tackle in his career. In 2022 with the Rams, Nsekhe started a career-high eight games.

Nsekhe entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Colts in 2012. He also has played for the Rams, Washington, Bills and Cowboys.

He has appeared in 103 games with 25 starts.