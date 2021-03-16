Ty Nsekhe agrees to one-year deal with Cowboys

Josh Alper
·1 min read
Tackle Ty Nsekhe is headed home for the 2021 season.

Nsekhe played high school football at Bowie High School in Arlington, Texas and he’ll be playing his home games in the same city this fall. Nsekhe’s agents announced that he has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cowboys.

Nsekhe comes to Dallas after playing in 25 games for the Bills over the last two seasons. He only started one of those games and he will likely remain a reserve as long as left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle La'el Collins are healthy.

That was not the case in 2020 as Collins missed the entire season with a hip injury and Smith missed most of it with a neck injury. Getting those two and guard Zack Martin back will be a plus for the Cowboys Offense, but Nsekhe will be on hand in the event things don’t work out on the medical front.

