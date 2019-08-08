Ty Montgomery thinks Jets have the right plan to use his skills

In four seasons with the Packers, Ty Montgomery never really found his place. He spent time at both running back and wide receiver and at times looked like he was ready to break out as a playmaker, but his tenure in Green Bay is best remembered for a game-ending fumble on a kickoff return.

This offseason Montgomery signed with the Jets, and he thinks he has now found an offense he can fit in, thanks to head coach Adam Gase.

“He’s not really struggling with are you a running back or are you a receiver?” Montgomery told the New York Daily News. “When we have conversations, he just says, ‘You’re a football player. I know what you can do as a route runner and I know what you can do running the ball.’ He doesn’t seem to be trying to figure out whether I’m a running back or you’re a receiver. I feel like a true hybrid in this offense.”

Montgomery has been lining up at running back and both wide and in the slot as a receiver, and Gase said he was very pleased the Jets were able to sign Montgomery to a one-year, $895,000 contract.

“It was a surprising deal when he came in here,” Gase said. “I was surprised he wasn’t signed yet. The fact that we had a shot at him coming here and when we got him signed, the wheels started turning on offense as far as all right, what are we going to do? How are we going to use these guys? What’s it going to look like? So, we’re experimenting with all that stuff. His versatility and his flexibility and his knowledge . . . and he’s extremely smart. So, we put a lot on his plate and he’s able to play a lot of different roles for us.”

Montgomery had 1,171 all-purpose yards in 2016 before falling out of favor in Green Bay, and the Jets seem to believe he can have that kind of impact this year.