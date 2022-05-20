Ty Montgomery on his position: I’m an employee of the Patriots

Ty Montgomery has not been a member of the Patriots for a long time, but he’s had no problem getting with the program.

Montgomery spoke to reporters on Thursday and one of the questions he fielded had to do with what position he’ll be playing in New England. Montgomery has played running back and wide receiver while spending time with the Packers, Ravens, Jets, and Saints, but he followed in the footsteps of Patriots coaches in refusing to divulge his role with the team.

“I consider myself an employee of the New England Patriots, and whatever they ask me is what I’m gonna do,” Montgomery said, via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.

Patriots running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri did say this week that Montgomery has spent time with his group during practice sessions and Montgomery’s extensive special teams action the last few years suggests that it’s a good bet that contributing in that area will help his chances of making the 53-man roster in New England this season.

