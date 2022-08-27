Ty Montgomery injury: Latest update on Patriots RB's status

Ty Montgomery taken to locker room on a cart in preseason finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots couldn't escape Friday night's preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders without one of their veteran players picking up an injury.

UPDATE (Friday, Aug. 26 at 9:55 p.m. ET): Ty Montgomery will not return to the game because of an ankle injury, per the team.

--End of Update--

Ty Montgomery appeared to injure his lower right leg in the first quarter and needed help getting off the field. He was taken to the locker room on a cart for further evaluation.

Montgomery, who joined the Patriots as a free agent in March, played very well in training camp practices and the first two preseason games. He's been carving out an important role in the offense with his versatility in being able to produce at both running back and wide receiver. This skill set makes him a valuable third-down player, too.

If Montgomery misses any amount of time, that could increase J.J. Taylor's chances of making the roster and being a third-down, chance-of-pace running back for the Patriots offense.

The Patriots open the regular season Sept. 11 against the Miami Dolphins on the road.