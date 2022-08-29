Ty Montgomery injury: Bill Belichick optimistic about Patriots running back

Bill Belichick's Ty Montgomery update bodes well for Patriots RB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Things didn't look good for Ty Montgomery last Friday night when he suffered an ankle injury against the Las Vegas Raiders and needed to be carted to the locker room.

But Bill Belichick seems optimistic that Montgomery's injury isn't long-term.

"We haven’t practiced since we’ve been back here, so we’ll see how things go today and see what he’s able to do," the New England Patriots head coach said Monday morning on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" when asked about Montgomery's injury. "But I think he's doing all right."

Montgomery flew back with the team from Vegas on Saturday and underwent further tests on his ankle. While the severity of Montgomery's injury is still unclear, Belichick seems to believe his running back won't be sidelined for the long-term.

That's good news for the Patriots, as Montgomery had been enjoying a strong summer since signing a two-year deal with New England in March. The 29-year-old has shown promise in both the running and passing games and could be a valuable third-down back behind Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Patriots have to trim their roster to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, so if Montgomery makes the 53-man group, that will be an indication they expect him to contribute in 2022. If the team puts him on injured reserve after finalizing its 53-man roster, he'd need to miss a minimum of four weeks.