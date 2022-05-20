Ty Montgomery has Belichickian response regarding his role with Patriots

The New England Patriots love versatility and they found it this offseason by signing Ty Montgomery in free agency.

The 29-year-old has spent seven years in the league and he’s played both running back and receiver in every one of those seasons. Montgomery’s best outing was in 2016 when he had 457 rushing yards and three touchdowns, along with 44 receptions for 348 yards with the Green Bay Packers.

Montgomery has also returned kicks in six of those seasons, giving him valuable experience in special teams. He began his career with the Packers and then played for the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets, before landing with the New Orleans Saints for the past two years.

He’s now with the Patriots on a two-year deal worth $3.6 million. With so much depth at running back and receiver — where will Montgomery fit on the Patriots roster?

“I consider myself an employee of the New England Patriots,” Montgomery said in a video conference, transcribed by NESN, “and whatever they ask of me is what I’m going to do. … I am employee No. 14 of the New England Patriots, and I will be doing whatever is asked of me.”

He’s clearly media trained by the Patriots as well, which would make Bill Belichick extremely proud. Montgomery is listed as a wide receiver on the Patriots official roster, but Vinnie Sunseri said he’s working with the running backs.

Most likely, Montgomery will find himself within the special teams group to help replace some of the departures — including Brandon Bolden, Gunner Olzewski, Brandon King, Jakob Johnson and Chase Winovich.

