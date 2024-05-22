Ty McDevitt to replace John Anderson as Gophers' baseball coach

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota announced Wednesday that pitching coach Ty McDevitt will replace John Anderson as Gophers’ baseball coach.

McDevitt and the Gophers reached an agreement on a three-year deal, pending a background check. McDevitt joined the program in 2019 as the pitching coach, and graduated from Minnesota in 2015.

McDevitt becomes the Gophers’ 16th head baseball coach, and just the fourth since 1948. Anderson is retiring after 43 seasons in the Minnesota dugout. Anderson leaves the Gophers with 1,390 wins.

"I am excited for Ty and for the Gopher baseball program," Athletic Director Mark Coyle said in a statement. "Ty is a proud alum who is the right person to manage this team. I know he will lead with great integrity and intensity, both on and off the field. He has earned this next step in his career, and I am excited to watch him get to work."



McDevitt, an Apple Valley native, was also a volunteer assistant with the Gophers from 2017-18. He played for five seasons with the Gophers as a relief pitcher.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to accept the position of head baseball coach at the University of Minnesota," McDevitt said in a statement. "This program is steeped in rich history and tradition, built on the hard work, dedication, and passion of countless players, coaches, and supporters who have come before me. As I step into this role, I am committed to upholding the values and excellence that define Gopher Baseball. Together, we will strive to build upon this storied legacy, fostering a culture of integrity, resilience, and success both on and off the field. I want to thank Mark Coyle and Peyton Owens for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity. Go Gophers!"