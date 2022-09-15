Ty Majeski wins Truck Series race at Bristol, earns spot in Phoenix

On a night where eight drivers had a chance to clinch a Championship 4 spot a Phoenix Raceway, Ty Majeski worked his magic to win Thursday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Restarting on the outside on Lap 157, Majeski took the lead away from Zane Smith and rallied through one final caution to win his first NASCAR national series race. Majeski led 45 laps on the night, trailed by Zane Smith, who finished 1.152 seconds behind in second place. The win secures Majeski’s place — after entering Bristol below the elimination line — among the drivers who will contend for the 2022 championship in November at Phoenix.

Stage 1 and 2 belonged to Chandler Smith, who dominated early and led a race-high 89 laps. Strategy and stronger trucks as the evening went on resulted in him falling back to ninth at the checkered flag.

Parker Kligerman, Grant Enfinger, Matt Crafton, pole sitter Derek Kraus, Stewart Friesen, Christian Eckes and Corey Heim each finished in the top 10.

RELATED: Unofficial results | Photos from Bristol

In an evening with many minor incidents, Josh Reaume’s Stage 1 collision was one to remember. Reaume spun through the corner and was incidentally contacted by Rajah Caruth, resulting in Reaume heading to the hospital for further evaluation. He did leave the truck under his own power.

The Round of 8 continues Saturday, Oct. 1 at Talladega Superspeedway (12:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

This story will be updated.