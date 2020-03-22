Ty Majeski wins last-chance qualifier; six drivers advance to Homestead iRacing main event

Ty Majeski won a last-chance qualifying race, leading the six drivers to advance to the field for Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 150 (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1) for the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Majeski, a NASCAR Gander Trucks regular with a vast iRacing background, started from the pole position and led all 20 laps on the virtual 1.5-mile track. Also advancing to the main event were a host of drivers from the NASCAR Xfinity Series (in order of finish): Chase Briscoe, Anthony Alfredo, Ryan Truex, Justin Allgaier and Austin Cindric.

Jeffrey Earnhardt placed seventh, the highest finisher among those who failed to qualify for Sunday’s invitational. Jesse Iwuji, Justin Haley, Stewart Friesen and Myatt Snider rounded out the finishing order.

The 20-lap race was held with caution flags turned off.

The six drivers who advanced will join 29 former or active drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series in the 35-car field for the Dixie Vodka 150.