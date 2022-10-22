Ty Majeski rolls to Truck Series win at Homestead; Championship 4 set

Ty Majeski scooted to victory in Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, as the circuit’s championship field was locked in for the season finale.

Majeski led a race-high 67 of the 134 laps in Saturday’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200, pushing the No. 66 ThorSport Racing Toyota to a 4.524-second margin of victory. His second win of the season was his first at the 1.5-mile Florida oval and the second of his Camping World Trucks career.

Regular-season champ Zane Smith placed second in the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford, with Stewart Friesen claiming third and Ryan Preece and Corey Heim finishing out the top five.

Zane Smith, Chandler Smith and defending series champ Ben Rhodes added their names to the Championship 4 finalists who will race for the series title in the Nov. 4 season finale (10 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM). They’ll face off against Majeski, who clinched his final-four spot last month after winning the Round of 8 opener at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Friesen, Christian Eckes, Grant Enfinger and John Hunter Nemechek — the four lowest-ranked drivers in the playoffs standings — were eliminated from title contention. Friesen wound up just one point behind Rhodes, the last driver to qualify for the Championship 4.

Trouble hampered the title bids for Nemechek and Enfinger early. Nemechek scraped the wall twice during Stage 1 and pitted for a flat tire on Lap 14. He finished 35th in the 36-truck field, six laps off the pace. Enfinger headed to pit road on Lap 80 after his own flat tire and wall scrub, ending his must-win quest at advancing. He wound up 14th, one lap down.

