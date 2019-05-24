Ty Majeski earns first ARCA win at Charlotte

Majeski grabbed the lead with five of 100 scheduled laps remaining in Thursday night’s General Tire 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway but had to survive two overtime restarts to earn his first ARCA Menards Series victory.

Majeski, a four-time ARCA Midwest Tour champion, ran 12 races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last season as part of Ford Performance’s driver development program with Roush Fenway Racing. The ride went away at the end of the 2018 season.

To start the final one-lap overtime, Majeski lined up ahead of NASCAR Truck Series regular Gus Dean and reigning ARCA champion Sheldon Creed. Creed got around Dean on the restart but couldn’t catch Majeski before the checkered flag.

“This is unbelievable,” the 24-year-old Wisconsin native said. “After losing my ride this year, it was January or February before we finally put this deal together. Chad (Bryant, team owner) took a chance on me – we both had a lot to prove.

“This is a great win for us. This is so freakin’ awesome. To end up in Victory Lane and get to do a Polish Victory Lap, it doesn’t get any better.”

Dean finished third, Harrison Burton was fourth and ARCA points leader Michael Self finished fifth, despite leading 86 laps in the race.

Self hit the wall while leading with 14 laps to go in regulation after a tire went down. He elected to remain on the track and everyone else pit behind him, which left him a sitting duck on the restart with 10 to go.