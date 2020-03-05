Ty Law's stance on Tom Brady's pending free agency is quite reasonable

It's easy to get caught up in the hot takes about what Tom Brady should do with his life.

Leave it to Ty Law to be the voice of reason.

The former New England Patriots cornerback joined WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" on Thursday to weigh in on Brady's pending free agency and warned against pressuring the 42-year-old quarterback to sign with New England -- or any team, for that matter.

"I understand we want him to stay. I want Tom to stay," Law said, via WEEI.com. "But I think that we should give him the freedom and the opportunity to do what he wants to do, whatever is in his heart."

Law admitted he's not privy to Brady's thought process. But if the six-time Super Bowl champion decides it's time to move on, fans should accept that.

"He gave us 20 years of his life, and a good 20 years," Law said. "I think we should be thankful that he was able to do what he's done and bring those championships here to New England.

"But if he wants to go out there and put his toe in the water to see, let him do that. It's no right or wrong answer to it at this point. It's called free agency."

Law brings a unique perspective to this topic: The Patriots flat-out released the Pro Bowl cornerback in February 2005 after he spent his first 10 seasons in New England. He bounced between four teams over the next five years before retiring in 2009.

"I had to go to multiple teams and would have loved to have stayed with New England, but sometimes it's not about that," Law said. "It has to line up on both ends. It's a business."

Brady and head coach Bill Belichick have until March 18 to work things out before the QB hits unrestricted free agency, and it's entirely plausible the "business" side of things gets in the way.

The good news for Patriots fans? Law believes Brady and the Patriots will find a way to keep the band together in 2020.

"I really think in my heart of hearts that we will see Tom Brady (back in New England) because it will be different to see him in another uniform," Law added.

If Brady does leave for greener pastures, though, don't take your TB12 slander to Law.

Ty Law's stance on Tom Brady's pending free agency is quite reasonable originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston