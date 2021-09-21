Ty Law takes satisfactions in Peyton Manning comments about Patriots bugging

Ty Law reacts to Peyton Manning's cheating allegations originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Ty Law was never one to back down from Peyton Manning as a player, nor is he allowing Manning's comments on the New England Patriots bugging the visitors' locker room at Gillette Stadium get to him now.

In fact, the Hall of Fame cornerback said on The Greg Hill Show on WEEI Tuesday that he takes satisfaction in Manning's accusations, which he made during ESPN2's alternate broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions Monday Night Football game.

"Let's be honest, we were in his head a little bit," said Law, who intercepted Manning seven times in his career -- three times in the 2003 AFC Championship Game in Foxboro. "That’s OK. That’s Bill Belichick scheming up things and giving players confidence, so you probably did think we had a bug in there because we knew what you were doing. I ain’t gonna tell no secrets right now, but we knew what he was doing. So go ahead in the shower with all your buddies."

Manning had said Monday night -- perhaps in a joking manner -- that every time he played against New England, he and his Indianapolis Colts receivers would go talk in the shower rather than discussing a play near his locker.

"I know it's bugged," Manning said on the telecast. "I know it's got a hot mic in there."

Manning lost the first seven games of his career at New England between Foxboro Stadium and later, Gillette Stadium.

Manning didn't ultimately break through on the road against the Patriots until 2005, by which time Law had departed as a free agent, nor did he beat them in the postseason until Law had finally left. Draw your own conclusions.

Law added that Manning, recently enshrined into the Hall of Fame himself, is a friend of his now.

"There’s gonna always be a lot of talk about that rivalry, whether it's him joking about we had it bugged or this-gate or that-gate," Law said. "What's this one called? Bug-gate? That's just another -gate they want to add onto it for whatever reason."