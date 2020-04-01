Ty Law shares funny story of how Peyton Manning tried to get him drunk at Pro Bowl

Peyton Manning's preparation and football acumen rank among the best of any quarterback in NFL history, and he was always looking for a way to get an edge on his opponents.

One of those opponents was New England Patriots cornerback Ty Law, who played in Foxboro from 1995 through 2004 and went up against Manning's Indianapolis Colts many times.

Law did an interview Wednesday with WEEI's "Dale & Keefe", and he told a funny story about Manning trying to get him drunk at the Pro Bowl in an attempt to find out what the Patriots star was thinking in certain on-field situations.

We asked Ty Law about when he picked off Tom Brady...but FIRST he told a different story...



"Peyton would try to get you...once you get over to the Pro Bowl, you're on the same team Peyton try to get you drunk and then try to dig into your brain...he feed you these mai tais..." pic.twitter.com/ytboUR3urN



It's hard to fault Manning for trying. Law typically played very well against the legendary quarterback, and one performance sticks out above the rest.

The Colts entered the 2003 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium with a red-hot offense that scored 79 points over the previous two playoff rounds combined. The Patriots defense stepped up to the challenge and did a tremendous job slowing down Manning in a 24-14 win as New England punched its ticket to Super Bowl XXXVIII. Manning threw four interceptions, and Law had three of them.

Law was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2019 class. Manning, who's eligible for the Hall of Fame beginnng in 2021, will soon follow Law into Canton.

