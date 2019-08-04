Game recognizes game, and Ty Law had some high praise for Stephon Gilmore after his induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Law, who's torch Gilmore picked up last season as the next great Patriot cornerback, predicted Gilmore would indeed have his own bust in Canton when it's all said and done.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gilmore had a career year for the Patriots last season. He earned a First-Team All-Pro selection for the first time and made the game-clinching interception off of Jared Goff in Super Bowl 53. He solidified himself as one of the top corners in the game and has shown in training camp that he's primed to repeat last year's performance.

He still has a ways to go, but if Gilmore can keep up the level of play he showcased last season, a place in Canton is definitely in play.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Ty Law says Stephon Gilmore is "next up" for Pro Football Hall of Fame originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston