Ty Law names two quarterbacks he wishes he had picked during NFL career

Ty Law logged 59 interceptions during his NFL regular and postseason career. The long-time New England Patriots cornerback's 53 regular-season picks rank 24th in NFL history and his ballhawk skills were a big part of why he was elected to the NFL Hall of Fame in 2019.

Despite having so many interceptions, Law did open up about having a couple of passers he wished he had picked during his NFL career, including a certain Green Bay Packer who holds the NFL's record for most interceptions thrown all-time with 336.

"Brett Favre," Law said to NBC Sports' Michele Tafoya during Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game. "I never got Brett Favre, but he didn't throw too much at me either. And I didn't get John Elway. I think they were smart enough to stay away long enough. But, you know, those are the two I can't get back."

Law only played three career games against Favre and all came when Favre was with the Packers. In those contests, the Patriots held an 0-3 record while Law amassed 10 tackles and just one pass defense. So, as Law said, Favre didn't really throw at him much.

As for Elway, Law played in three games against him, all losses, from 1995-98. However, Law did go on to say that he technically caught a ball from John Elway at a flag football game during the Pro Bowl, and he's counting that as an interception.

"We were playing a flag football game and he threw me a touchdown pass," Law said to Tafoya. "So, I took that as an interception of John Elway, but we were on the same team at the time."

That won't count towards Law's overall interception count, but we'll let him consider it to be one.

Even though Law wasn't able to pick off Favre and Elway, he has nothing to be ashamed of. He is still one of the league's all-time prolific ballhawks and if he had more chances to play both quarterbacks, he could certainly have intercepted either.

