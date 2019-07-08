Ty Law: Letters from Tom Brady, Peyton Manning 'kinda validates you personally' originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Ty Law was named as one of the 2019 inductees to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The New England Patriots great received a lot of support, including a letter sent to the Hall of Fame by Tom Brady, but apparently, he wasn't the only elite quarterback to offer that up to Law.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On a recent episode of the Adam Schefter podcast, Law revealed that Peyton Manning wrote a letter to support Law's candidacy as well. And Law was grateful for both votes of confidence.

It was awesome. (Brady) was my teammate and I had a lot of respect for him. We'd had a lot of competition and you know, we're both Michigan guys. I think by him going out of his way to do that on my behalf, I'm so thankful that he did because he didn't have to. Peyton Manning wrote a letter as well. It's not getting as much (publicity) as that one, but Peyton Manning did the same thing. When you get great quarterbacks -- and no one can question the greatness and careers they had to be able to do so -- and say hey, they feel that I'm worthy of doing that, I think that's awesome.

And when Schefter asked Law what it meant to get support from an opponent like Manning, here's what Law said about it.

Story continues

It was great. I competed against him at a game level. That was the opposition, but there was always a mutual respect to play him and Pro Bowls as far as on the same team, but to play against each other and go at each other all the time and be covering his top receiver. He beat me, I got some on him, so it was cool when you're talking about the elite, the best, to feel that way about you as a player and that kinda validates you personally.

Law, of course, had a legendary performance against Manning during the 2004 AFC Championship Game, as he logged a career-high three interceptions against Manning in the Patriots' 24-14 win over the Colts en route to their third Super Bowl title in four years. So, it's easy to see why Manning would offer his support of the Patriots legend.

Law's Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on August 3, 2019.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.