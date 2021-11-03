Ty Law has high expectations in Stephon Gilmore’s anticipated return

The New England Patriots will meet up with an old friend in Stephon Gilmore when the Patriots take on the Carolina Panthers Sunday.

Gilmore established his reputation as one of the best corners in the game while with the Patriots. The 2019 defensive player of the year made his mark in Foxboro, making three Pro Bowls and two First-Team All-Pro selections. Traded to the Panthers on October 6, he recorded his first interception with the organization on Sunday.

Speaking on the Greg Hill Show Tuesday, former Patriots corner Ty Law believes that Gilmore is going to come ready to play.

“I think he’s going to bring it,” Law said. “He’s going to wait for them to challenge him. I know he knows the receivers well. I know he feels that he’s superior. And he’s been waiting for this game. I talked to him; this was the target game once he got traded. This was the target game.”

Gilmore will look to stop a surging Patriots offense, as New England looks to record its second win in a row.

