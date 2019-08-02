Ty Law discusses the differences in Bill Belichick and Bill Parcells' coaching styles

Bill Belichick and Bill Parcells are often credited with helping turn the Patriots franchise around. Belichick gets a bit more of the love due to his 225-79 record and six Super Bowl wins, but Parcells did do a lot to help establish the team as a playoff contender.

Parcells' four-year tenure ended with a 32-32 record and just one Super Bowl appearance. But, he did win the team their first division title in 11 years during the 1996 season and got them back to the Super Bowl for just the second time in their franchise's history.

Ty Law happens to be one of the few New England Patriots players who got a chance to play for both Parcells and Belichick and he liked playing for both. But, the two coaches had very different styles. And Law opened up on what the major difference between playing for the two coaches was in an interview with NBC Sports' Michele Tafoya.

Well, coach Parcells, I think, he's a master manipulator. He gets into your head to try to bring the best out of you. Coach Belichick is more of the X's and O's, and he's gonna put you in the right position, especially to use your ability. He's gonna out-think them but Coach Parcells is gonna get up in (your head). Whether you have a good game plan or not, you better get it done. So, I think that's the major difference between those guys. Coach Parcells, he's a manipulator of the mind. Coach Belichick, he's gonna put it down on paper. I did all the hard work. Figure it out, get it done.

Both coaches were able to get the most out of Law during their respective careers in New England, so it's clear that whatever they did while coaching him worked out. Law was an All-Pro under Parcells in 1998 and also received those honors in 2003 under Belichick. They maximized Law's ball-hawking skill set and played a big role in helping get him to the Hall of Fame.

