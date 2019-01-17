Ty Law details time he almost returned to Patriots, and what he'd do differently originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Ty Law is one of the best players in New England Patriots history and earlier this month was named as a finalist for the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

After being selected in the first round of the 1995 draft, Law played for the Patriots through the 2004 season. He was released by the Patriots prior to the 2005 campaign, but nearly returned during the 2008 season when quarterback Tom Brady helped set up a meeting between the veteran cornerback and head coach Bill Belichick.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Law and Belichick did meet, but ultimately, it didn't work financially for the Patriots. He instead signed with the Jets and played seven games that season. The three-time Super Bowl champion recently penned a letter to his younger self in The Player's Tribune, and he detailed how he would have handled his potential return to the Patriots differently.

But that day, on the phone with coach? Your ego will get in the way. Just take the deal, bro. And go home.

Law, despite not getting that second opportunity in New England, will forever be remembered as a Patriot. He was instrumental in building the team's dynasty of the 2000s, and his pick-6 against St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner in Super Bowl XXXVI will always be one of the most iconic plays in franchise history.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.