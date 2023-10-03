Ty-Laur Johnson, Louisville basketball freshman point guard, eligible for 2023-24 season

Kenny Payne and the Louisville men's basketball team got some good news from the NCAA.

Freshman point guard Ty-Laur Johnson is eligible to suit up for the Cardinals during the 2023-24 season, U of L confirmed Tuesday.

Johnson, the top 2023 recruit out of New York on the 247Sports Composite, was the only member of the team who didn't report to campus in May for summer workouts. When asked about Johnson's status in late July, Payne was optimistic about the situation but said, "We're still waiting on the process to get finished."

Johnson eventually enrolled before U of L's fall semester began Aug. 21. On Aug. 31, team spokesperson Zach Greenwell released a statement saying he was still "going through the process with the NCAA."

A consensus four-star prospect, Johnson spent the 2022-23 season playing for Our Saviour Lutheran (Bronx, New York) in Overtime Elite, an Atlanta-based professional league that allows top emerging talent ages 16 through 20 to maintain college eligibility. He averaged 18.4 points on 36.6% shooting (42.5% on 2-pointers, 26.6% from 3-point range) with 5.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals across 13 games.

Johnson verbally committed to Memphis last November over Seton Hall and N.C. State. He never inked his National Letter of Intent to formally join the Tigers, however, and decommitted April 24.

When Johnson pledged Louisville on May 22, only one uncommitted player in the 2023 cycle (Ron Holland, No. 2) ranked higher than him (No. 77) on the 247Sports Composite.

This story will be updated.

