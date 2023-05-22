Ty-Laur Johnson, former Memphis PG commit, pledges to Kenny Payne and Louisville basketball

Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne has found the player to fill the Cardinals' final scholarship roster spot heading into the 2023-24 season.

Ty-Laur Johnson, a 6-foot point guard who for months was committed to Memphis, announced his pledge to the Cardinals on Monday via a post on his Instagram page. The Newark, New Jersey, native is U of L's fifth high-school commit in the 2023 recruiting cycle, joining 2024 reclass Trentyn Flowers, 7-footer Dennis Evans, former Male standout Kaleb Glenn and Curtis Williams Jr., the top-rated prospect in Michigan.

A consensus four-star prospect who spent the 2022-23 season playing in Overtime Elite, an Atlanta-based professional league that allows top emerging talent to maintain college eligibility, Johnson verbally committed to Memphis in November over Seton Hall and NC State. He never inked his National Letter of Intent to formally join coach Penny Hardaway's incoming class, however, and decommitted from the Tigers on April 24.

Johnson will be the ninth newcomer on the court when Louisville reports back to campus for summer workouts in the coming weeks. In addition to the five high-school signees, Payne has added three second-year players through the NCAA transfer portal — former Illinois guard Skyy Clark, ex-Miami forward Danilo Jovanovich and Tre White, a guard/forward who started his college career at USC — along with third-year guard Koron Davis, who is transferring in from the junior-college ranks.

U of L lost eight players, including primary ballhandler El Ellis, to the transfer portal after the worst season in modern program history came to an end in the first round of the ACC tournament. The only returners on scholarship from the 2022-23 squad are Mike James, a redshirt sophomore guard who can rotate over to wing if needed, and forwards Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (junior), Emmanuel Okorafor (sophomore) and JJ Traynor (senior). But Payne's collection of incoming talent held firm to the No. 5 spot on 247Sports' national leaderboard with Johnson's commitment, offering hope that a bounce-back campaign from last year's 4-28 finish is possible.

Here's a look at where Johnson ranks among the top prospects in the 2023 cycle and how he performed during his high-school career:

Where does Louisville basketball commit Ty-Laur Johnson stand in national recruiting rankings?

247Sports: Four stars (No. 15 point guard; No. 110 overall)

ESPN: Four stars (No. 20 point guard; No. 90 overall)

On3: Four stars (No. 15 point guard; No 87 overall)

Rivals: Four stars (No. 20 point guard; No. 65 overall)

How did Louisville basketball commit Ty-Laur Johnson play in high school?

Ty-Laur Johnson

Only one uncommitted player in the 2023 cycle (Ron Holland, No. 2) ranked higher than Johnson (No. 77) on the 247Sports composite at the time of his pledge to Louisville on Monday. The point guard established himself as one of the best in the country at his position while playing for St. Benedict’s Prep (N.J.) and on Nike's EYBL circuit before heading to Atlanta for OTE.

Across 13 games as a junior at St. Benedict’s, Johnson averaged 29.8 points, 9.3 assists, five rebounds and 4.9 steals per contest en route to an honorable mention spot on MaxPreps' Junior All-America Team. With Johnson running the show, the Gray Bees went 25-1 and finished the 2021-22 season ranked 22nd on the final USA TODAY Sports Super 25 poll.

Finding a home in OTE on the Falcons, Johnson averaged 18.4 points on 36.6% shooting (42.5% on 2-pointers, 26.6% from 3-point range) with 5.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals in 13 games. His best performance came on Jan. 24, when he scored 31 points to go along with seven assists, nine rebounds and five steals in a one-point loss to the Holy Rams. Matched up against Kentucky signee Robert Dillingham, the No. 2 point guard on the 247Sports composite, during a Dec. 16 contest, Johnson scored 29 points, dished out 13 assists and grabbed seven boards in a 17-point victory.

Evaluating Johnson's game upon his commitment to Memphis, after watching him average 16.9 points with 6.3 assists in 13 games on the EYBL circuit with the New York Renaissance, 247Sports' scouting director Adam Finkelstein wrote, "He’s very talented and confident with the ball, but has a tendency to dominate it at times."

"Johnson is very tight with his handle and plays with a lot of pace," Finkelstein wrote. "He's in constant attack mode, but changes speeds very well with a series of hesitation moves and is also very adept at getting into the lane and navigating tight spaces. He plays under-the-rim, but has a lot of touch as a lay-up maker."

Louisville basketball commit Ty-Laur Johnson's highlights

