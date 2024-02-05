Ty-Laur Johnson earns ACC honors after historic performance for Louisville basketball

Ty-Laur Johnson etched his name into Louisville men's basketball history during Saturday night's win over Florida State.

Accordingly, he became the first Cardinals player this season to receive one of the ACC's weekly awards.

Johnson on Monday was named the conference's Rookie of the Week. The 6-foot freshman from Brooklyn needed only one game to impress the 15-member media awards panel.

In posting his first collegiate double-double (27 points, 11 assists), Johnson became the first U of L player in the program's 110-year history to record at least 20 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in a game.

His performance off the bench helped (7-15, 2-9 ACC) the Cards break the century mark for the first time since 2018, and snap a six-game losing streak, with a 101-92 victory over the Seminoles at the KFC Yum! Center.

"I'm just happy to make history," Johnson said, "and I'm glad we got the win."

Louisville head coach Kenny Payne opted for a starting lineup Saturday night that did not feature a true point guard.

When asked why he didn't start Johnson with two other guards, Skyy Clark and Hercy Miller, sidelined due to injuries, he said, "It (was) my decision — simple as that," and cited how well the group that did start played together down the stretch of a 70-64 loss at Clemson on Jan. 30.

Johnson was ruled out of that game with an ankle injury. Coincidentally, the Cards did not tally an assist.

Johnson said he wasn't at 100% health when Payne subbed him in against FSU just 2 minutes, 14 seconds after tipoff, following back-to-back turnovers on U of L's opening possessions, but noted few players typically are at this point of the season. It was impossible to tell watching him move with the ball in his hands.

Johnson needed only 12 seconds to find fellow freshman Kaleb Glenn open down low for Louisville's first basket. Twenty-six seconds later, he got on the board with a layup.

That run set the tone for the rest of the night.

"(Johnson) totally changed the dynamics of the game," Payne said. "He put them on their heels; he got us in the lane and created offense for us.

"(It) says a lot about his talent — who he is, what he's capable of being. He makes all of our lives easier if he's that type of player. We need more of that from him on and off the court."

Replay the highlights and read the recap from last night's 101-92 victory over Florida State ⏮️



Recap: https://t.co/mjRcU4fzGX#GoCards pic.twitter.com/OS72tdkLAc — Louisville Men's Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) February 4, 2024

Johnson's 27 points were the most by an ACC freshman this season. His 11 single-game assists put him in a tie for first in among the conference's first-year players.

Johnson was the first player in the country to have a 27-point, 11-assit and six-rebound game against a Division I opponent this season — and only the fourth player in the past eight seasons to do so against a Power Five opponent.

The biggest beneficiary of Johnson's playmaking was Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who scored a career-high 29 points on 11-for-15 shooting. They became the first Cards duo to drop at least 27 points apiece in the same game since Larry O'Bannon and Taquan Dean did so in 2005.

“I'm so proud of him," Huntley-Hatfield said of his teammate. "From our first pickup game when he first got here, I knew he was that boy; and you saw it tonight."

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville basketball: Ty-Laur Johnson earns ACC honors after FSU game