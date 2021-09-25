Ty Jordan's family experience meaningful season opener at Rice Eccles with the support from Utah football

Reuters

Japan's COVID-19 infection situation is improving such that emergency conditions could soon be lifted in most parts of the country, the health minister said on Friday. Hospitalisation rates and patient bed availability will factor into whether the state of emergency prevailing over Tokyo and much of the country can be lifted at the end of this month, Health Minister Norihisa Tamura told reporters. The infectious Delta variant sparked a fifth wave of COVID-19 in Japan that drove infections to record levels last month.