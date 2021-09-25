Ty Jordan's family experience meaningful season opener at Rice Eccles with the support from Utah football
Utah football invited Ty Jordan's family to the season opener against Weber State as the University of Utah paid tribute to Ty Jordan in a memorable fashion. Jordan's loved ones talk about the experience at the season opener, the emotions of coming to Rice Eccles, how meaningful the tributes were, and how the support from Utah has lifted them up.