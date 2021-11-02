Ty Johnson, Sheldon Rankins among 5 unsung heroes in Jets’ win over Bengals

The Jets shocked the Bengals in Week 8 with backup quarterback Mike White under center. White had a game for the ages, throwing for over 400 yards and three touchdowns to lead New York to a 34-31 come-from-behind victory.

Players on both sides of the ball shined for New York, though not everyone received equal credit for fending off a Bengals team that traveled to MetLife Stadium fresh off its biggest regular-season win in a long time. Here, we’ll take a look at some unsung heroes who flew under the radar in the Jets’ Week 8 win.

Josh Johnson

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Johnson threw just four passes after White briefly departed the game to undergo testing for a head injury in the third quarter, but Johnson got the Jets a field goal at a time when their offense could have imploded. Johnson got the job done in a pinch and made a profound impact in his short-lived Jets regular-season debut, his first NFL action since 2018.

Ty Johnson

Syndication: The Record

Johnson was a big-time contributor despite Michael Carter stealing the show out of the backfield. Johnson caught five passes for 71 yards and a touchdown that required some tip-toeing along the sideline to get into the end zone. Johnson was a key component in Mike LaFleur’s conservative game plan and has an important role in the Jets offense whether Carter is leading the way or not. That showed on Sunday afternoon.

Braxton Berrios

Syndication: The Record

Berrios’ eight-yard touchdown catch just before the end of the first half was a big one to cut the Bengals’ lead to 17-14. The Jets would have had to settle for a field goal had Berrios not held onto the ball long enough to secure the catch and would not have been able to knot the score at 17 midway through the third quarter. New York approaches things a whole lot differently in the second half if Berrios didn’t find paydirt — the difference between a three-point halftime deficit and a seven-point halftime deficit is more glaring than it might seem.

Sheldon Rankins

Syndication: The Record

Rankins had his best game as a Jet against the Bengals, totaling four tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack late in the fourth quarter that forced Cincinnati into 4th-and-19 with the game on the line. Rankins was instrumental in limiting Joe Mixon on the ground, as he finished with just 33 yards and a short touchdown run on 14 carries despite a productive day receiving.

Brandin Echols

Syndication: The Enquirer

Echols was far from perfect against Ja’Marr Chase in coverage. Chase beat him for a touchdown in the second quarter and Echols had to tackle him to the ground in the end zone after getting beat off the line of scrimmage to avoid giving up another score. Echols ultimately held Chase to just three catches for 32 yards and the aforementioned touchdown, though. That’s far better than a lot of other cornerbacks have fared against the budding rookie wide receiver this season — especially given Echols’ own neophyte status.

