Ty Johnson shares insight into injury and release from Jets

Running back Ty Johnson re-signed with the Jets earlier this offseason. Not long after, he was released by the Jets with a non-football injury designation.

Johnson took to Instagram Friday to share some insight into that injury and his release from the team.

Johnson revealed his suffered a torn pectoral muscle while working out on his own. He then met with Jets doctors who advised him to get surgery, which he went through with. Shortly after the surgery, the Jets cut ties with Johnson with the non-football injury designation because the injury happened outside of the team facilities.

Johnson played in all 17 games last season, rushing 30 times for 160 yards and a touchdown and adding 88 yards on 12 catches.

