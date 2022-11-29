Ty Johnson on Mike White's preparation, making his own contribution on offense, focus on Vikings not postseason | Jets News Conference

SNY

SNY Jets Reporter Jeane Coakley and SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes react to the Jets' 31-10 victory over the Bears, led by Mike White's three touchdown passes. Connor: "What we saw today from Mike White is exactly what the Jets have been looking for." Robert Saleh and the coaching staff are committed to re-creating the 49ers offense here on the east coast and according to Connor, "This showed that this style of football the Jets want to play, it works."