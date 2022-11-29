Ty Johnson on Mike White's preparation, making his own contribution on offense, focus on Vikings not postseason | Jets News Conference
In this Jets news conference, running back Ty Johnson praised Mike White's preparation in leading the Jets over the Bears on Sunday calling it "preparation meets opportunity." He used the same analogy about himself after scoring his first touchdown of the season on a 32-yard run. Johnson: "I know I can play...whether anyone else thinks that...I know deep down I can play." Johnson added that while the team "acknowledges" being a playoff contender, their focus is on this weekend's matchup with the Vikings.