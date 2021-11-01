Ty Johnson on Mike White: He's a savage
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
New York Jets running back Ty Johnson shows love to quarterback Mike White. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
New York Jets running back Ty Johnson shows love to quarterback Mike White. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
"This is the time of year where personnel departments always communicate with each other."
The Bengals loss to the Jets wasn't decided by Mike Hilton's unnecessary roughness penalty, but the call made a big difference.
Jets quarterback Mike White‘s first NFL start may have come to an early end. White was decked from behind on a late hit by Bengals defensive end Cam Sample in the third quarter of Sunday’s game. Journeyman Josh Johnson was called up from the practice squad to back up White and is now playing in [more]
Jaguars running back James Robinson had to leave Sunday’s game against the Seahawks with a foot injury after only four carries, but he escaped serious injury. Robinson had tests today that showed his foot injury is relatively minor, and he’ll be considered day to day, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. It’s not yet clear [more]
Here’s a quick breakdown of what we saw during Sunday's game and how we graded the Bears in their loss to the 49ers.
Strong has been on a steady rise in our QB power rankings, and yet there is a lingering concern over the intriguing and talented passer.
The Bengals routed the Ravens in Week Seven, but they came back down to Earth in a hurry in Week Eight. The Jets erased an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter as quarterback Mike White turned in a performance for the ages in his first NFL start. White threw touchdowns to Ty Johnson and Tyler [more]
Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab talk about all of the Week 8 results including Rush's fourth quarter heroics, the Saints at a QB crossroads, a difficult Cleveland loss, Calvin Ridley's shocking personal announcement and more.
With Saints quarterback Jameis Winston likely lost for the year, one of the key ingredients for a landing spot for Cam Newton has fallen into place. Since the chances of Newton joining a new team as a backup are low, he’d need to sign as the replacement to an injured starter. But the team that [more]
The Jaguars came out of the bye week super sluggish against Seattle and the people on Twitter didn't hold back in terms of their thoughts on Sunday's embarrassing loss.
A flag on Mike Hilton was bad, to say the least.
The Lions need to move on without Jared Goff as their quarterback, and they need to do it now. One throwaway proved the theory.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick took a subtle jab at the officials in Sunday's Patriots-Chargers game for failing to call a penalty on Jerry Tillery's late hit of Mac Jones.
There are a few teams that might feel they're just one piece away.
Amari Cooper scored the Cowboys' game-winning touchdown, but a fellow receiver wanted to change his mind about the play before it was set.
The NFL's trade deadline looms on Tuesday, and several notable names could be on the move if the right suitor comes along.
Go ahead and start the speculation that Drew Brees will return to the quarterback-needy Saints. And then end it. During halftime of Sunday night’s Cowboys-Vikings game on NBC, Brees said that he won’t be emerging from retirement to join the Saints, if (as expected) Winston will miss the rest of the season. The Saints apparently [more]
Strahan did not like the Lions players posing for pictures and exchanging jerseys with Eagles players after the 44-6 loss
The Titans' Derrick Henry has been so relentlessly durable that a serious injury hasn’t felt possible. So what's next for the running back room?
There are two peripheral points noteworthy from the Dolphins’ 26-11 loss at Buffalo on Sunday, extending the Dolphins’ losing streak to seven games.