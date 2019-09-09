Ty Hamilton talks Ohio State Buckeyes

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Ty Hamilton is committed to Ohio State, where his brother, Davon Hamilton is a senior, and the future Buckeye out of Pickerington (Ohio) Central is excited about his future in Columbus.

He and his high school took part in the 2019 Freedom Bowl down in Georgia, where they defeated Winter Park (Fla.), and around that game, he talked Buckeyes with Rivals.com.

