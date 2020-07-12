Ty, Haley Dillon expecting son in November

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
1 / 2

Ty, Haley Dillon expecting son in November

Germain Racing driver Ty Dillon announced Sunday afternoon before the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway that he and wife Haley are expecting their second child, a boy, in November.

Kapton will be the Dillons’ second child after welcoming daughter Oakley Ray Dillon on Nov. 22, 2017.

Dillon’s brother and fellow Cup driver, Austin, driver of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, welcomed his son, Ace, last month.

RELATED: Austin Dillon, wife Whitney welcome first son  | Dads in the Cup Series

What to Read Next