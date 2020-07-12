Ty, Haley Dillon expecting son in November

Germain Racing driver Ty Dillon announced Sunday afternoon before the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway that he and wife Haley are expecting their second child, a boy, in November.

Kapton Reed Dillon. God has blessed us with our rainbow baby and we are so unbelievably grateful! Our little man will join us November 2020 💙https://t.co/gjDDHLVAnb pic.twitter.com/3Sueg28Bsg — Ty Dillon (@tydillon) July 12, 2020

Kapton will be the Dillons’ second child after welcoming daughter Oakley Ray Dillon on Nov. 22, 2017.

Dillon’s brother and fellow Cup driver, Austin, driver of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, welcomed his son, Ace, last month.

