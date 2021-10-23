Ty Gibbs wins Xfinity race at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Ty Gibbs passed passed Austin Cindric for the lead with 11 laps left to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Gibbs is not playoff eligible. No playoff driver has won the first two races of the Round of 8. That means that three drivers will advance to the championship race via points. The Round of 8 ends next weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

The 19-year-old won his fourth Xfinity Series race of the season, a short time before he claimed the ARCA Menards Series title. All he needs to do to start that race Saturday night to claim the title.

“To have four wins in the Xfinity Series is just so unbelievable,” Gibbs told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider.

Gibbs won in the No. 54 car, which won last weekend’s race at Texas Motor Speedway with John Hunter Nemechek driving it.

Cindric placed second. AJ Allmendinger finished third. Justin Haley placed fourth. Ryan Sieg completed the top five.

Sam Mayer was racing Harrison Burton when they made contact, sending Burton into the wall head-on and collected Gragson. Both Burton and Gragson were eliminated in the incident with 21 laps to go.

Mayer told his team on the radio: “I was trying to get to the 20 (Burton) to sidedraft and he just came down.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: AJ Allmendinger

STAGE 2 WINNER: Austin Cindric

NEXT: The final race in the Round of 8 takes place Oct. 30 at Martinsville Speedway (6 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

