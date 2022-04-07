Ty Gibbs wins Xfinity pole at Martinsville
Listen as Ty Gibbs reacts to winning his third consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series pole after Martinsville Speedway qualifying.
Find out the up-to-the-minute schedule and forecast for Friday night's NASCAR Xfinity Series action from Martinsville Speedway.
Ty Gibbs scores his third consecutive Xfinity Series pole. He'll be joined on the front row by Justin Allgaier in Friday night's race.
Martin Truex Jr. is the favorite thanks to his three Martinsville wins in the last five races.
RFK Racing stated it will not appeal the decision.
Rain washed out practice and qualifying for the Camping World Truck Series on Thursday. Kyle Busch will start alongside Zane Smith on the front row.
NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver and Alan Cavanna break down the Saturday night under the lights on tap at Martinsville Speedway.
The National Motorsports Appeals Panel upheld a penalty assessed by NASCAR that docks Brad Keselowski 100 drivers points, among other sanctions.
SALISBURY, N.C. — Kyle Larson and several of his NASCAR friends took a trip to Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, North Carolina, on Wednesday night. Larson, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, was on hand at the eighth-mile dirt track to compete in the non-winged 600cc Micro division alongside several other NASCAR and ARCA stars. Joining […]
Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes his return to Xfinity Series practice with excitement toward Martinsville Speedway.
Last summer, Sam Mayer was doing media rounds to pump up his Xfinity Series debut with JR Motorsports. He set out on being a record breaker, saying aloud he wanted to become the youngest driver to ever win an Xfinity Series race. High bar, sure, but Mayer would have had to win one of his […]
Callum Iliott avoided serious injury when the aeroscreen helped deflect a flying part at high velocity from an IndyCar crash at Texas Motor Speedway.
Wanna make some money? Well, these 5 drivers may be your best bet Saturday night at Martinsville.