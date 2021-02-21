Ty Gibbs wins Xfinity Daytona road course race in first series start

Ty Gibbs, making his Xfinity Series debut, took the lead in the second overtime to win Saturday’s race on the Daytona road course.

“This is like a dream come true,” the 18-year-old Gibbs told FS1, as he wiped his eyes.

Gibbs, the grandson of car owner Joe Gibbs, went from fifth to the lead on the restart, passing Jeb Burton for first in Turn 3. Gibbs led 14 of the 56 laps.

Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in their series debut., the first to do so before racing in Cup. He is the third youngest first-time series winner.

Austin Cindric, whose car was damaged while racing AJ Allmendinger for the win in Stage 1, finished second. Daniel Hemric finished third after starting at the rear because his car failed inspection three times before the race. Brandon Jones was fourth, giving Joe Gibbs Racing three of the top four spots. Jeb Burton placed fifth.

Allmendinger finished 35th. He and Cindric made contact coming to the finish line for the end of Stage 1. Cindric closed through the final chicane and got under Allmendger. They made contact and the contact knocked Allmendinger into the grass, which tore up the front of Allmendinger’s car. Cindric’s right front also was damaged in the incident.

Riley Herbst, running fourth at the time, went low to avoid Allmendinger’s car and went through the grass, tearing up his car.

“He drove me down to the grass,” Cindric said on his team’s radio. “I don’t like that. It’s Stage 1. I don’t want to do that.”

WOW. Coming to the end of Stage 1, AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric get together! (Via @XfinityRacing) pic.twitter.com/CsQZUCLrp4 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) February 20, 2021

STAGE 1 WINNER: Austin Cindric

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ty Gibbs

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Riley Herbst was running fourth coming to the end of the first stage. He ran into the grass to avoid hitting AJ Allmendinger’s car and had his car torn up by the grass. Herbst finished 38th.

NEXT: The series races at Homestead-Miami Speedway at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 27.

