Ty Gibbs wards off Allmendinger for Xfinity Series win at Watkins Glen

Ty Gibbs roared to victory in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, outdueling veteran AJ Allmendinger after a late-race restart at Watkins Glen International.

Gibbs’ Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54 Toyota led a race-high 43 of the 82 laps in the Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200. The 18-year-old’s third win of the season was his first on the 2.45-mile New York road course and the third victory in 10 races in his Xfinity Series career.

Allmendinger finished second in the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. Austin Cindric secured a third-place result with Justin Allgaier fourth and Harrison Burton completing the top five.

Cindric, the defending Xfinity Series champ, led 22 laps and won Stage 1, and the second stage went to Allmendinger by less than a fender over Gibbs.

A caution period for the stalled No. 47 Chevrolet of Kyle Weatherman set up a restart with four laps remaining. Allmendinger initially gained the upper hand, but Gibbs fought back and converted the winning pass on the 80th lap.

Saturday’s start was delayed by 17 minutes because of lightning that abbreviated the Camping World Truck Series event held earlier in the day.

The Xfinity Series’ next race is scheduled next Saturday (4 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, IMS Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

